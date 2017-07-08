KVRR’s Scott Sincoff Sings National Anthem at Roller Derby

Scott was asked to sing the national anthem at the start of a roller derby bout

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead Derby Girls gave KVRR’s Scott Sincoff an opportunity he could not pass up. As a member of the Fargo Moorhead Gay Men’s choir, Scott was asked to sing the national anthem at the start of tonight’s roller derby.

Scott says that singing is his escape and it was an awesome opportunity to come together with the F-M community.

“It’s really important to sing the national anthem because it just shows our patriotism and with everything that’s been going on everyone needs to come together and just have fun at a good old sporting event like roller derby,” said Scott Sincoff, KVRR Morning Meteorologist. “It’s something unique something fun, and really just a great time for everyone.”

Scott says that everyone needs a hobby that can help them relax and for him, that is singing.