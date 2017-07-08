Lightning Fast Sport Raises Money for Rape and Abuse Crisis Center

The high-speed sport of Roller Derby is taking people in the metro by storm

FARGO, N.D. — Fans, food and competition are bringing the crowds together. The high speed sport of roller derby is taking people in the metro by storm.

“The best part is the competition of it all. It’s totally 100 percent legit. We’re rolling around real fast, were running into each other. We strap wheels on our feet and run into each other so we got to be a little off balance to be doing that,” said Cal Olson aka ‘Cal Cutta’, President of the Dakota Men’s Roller Derby.

The Fargo-Moorhead Derby Girls took on Babe City from Bemidji in their monthly roller derby.

The only requirement for competing is players must be at least 18 years old.

“There are people that are 70 years old that play roller derby. As long as you feel like you can handle it, we’ll train you how to do it,” said Olson.

Cal Olson says the group of volunteers is part of this event to do what they love.

At each derby, proceeds are donated to a different cause.

This weekend, proceeds from tickets, food and clothing sales will all go to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

“The girls are usually in charge of that. They usually try to find something empowering women,” said Olson.

They say giving back to the community, and getting them involved in the action is what it’s all about.

“People are always surprised to see all the things we can do on roller skates,” said Jenna Wynia aka ‘Tasmanian Rebel’, a derby player.

The rubbery knobs on the front of the skates are called toe stops. Players who take advantage of the toe stops may stand out in the game.

“They can run on them they can walk on them they can go side to side on them. If you are good with your toe stops you can change direction real fast, you can make a difference in a game.”, said Olson.

Roller derby isn’t a contact sport – it’s a collision sport. So wearing your helmet is key during the game.

There may be some bumping and pushing, but it’s all in good fun.

“A group of people who come from different places. Some people have never played sports before. Some people played competitively their whole place. So it’s just a great place as adults we get to learn new things and just be proud of ourselves,” said Wynia.

The group travels all over the country to play against other teams every month.