New Deal Reached by BCBS MN and Children’s Minnesota

Early Case of West Nile Found in Fargo
FARGO, ND -- Cass County officials say they have found a mosquito with the West Nile virus in one of the traps in Fargo. There were 21 confirmed cases of West Nile in… continue reading ›
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A new deal has been reached by BlueCross BlueShield of Minnesota and Children’s Minnesota Hospital Systems.
The organizations made the announcement, which will keep Children’s Minnesota an in-network provider for BlueCross customers.
While the details of the deal are not yet available, it does go for three years.
During negotiations, each organization blamed the other, from crippling reimbursement deals to unreasonable requests.
Children’s Minnesota works with 66,000 BlueCross and Medicaid patients.