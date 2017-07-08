New Deal Reached by BCBS MN and Children’s Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A new deal has been reached by BlueCross BlueShield of Minnesota and Children’s Minnesota Hospital Systems.

The organizations made the announcement, which will keep Children’s Minnesota an in-network provider for BlueCross customers.

While the details of the deal are not yet available, it does go for three years.

During negotiations, each organization blamed the other, from crippling reimbursement deals to unreasonable requests.

Children’s Minnesota works with 66,000 BlueCross and Medicaid patients.