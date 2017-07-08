Red-Hot Pitcher Halts Hawks

RedHawks Fall to St. Paul 4-2

FARGO, ND (RedHawks)— The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks fell victim to a red-hot Mark Hamburger, who moved to (9-1) with a 4-2 St. Paul win Saturday night.

The RedHawks had two golden opportunities in the seventh and the eighth, loading the bases before leaving all three runners stranded in both frames.

League strikeout leader and all-star Tyler Alexander was outdueled by Hamburger. The Lefty gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking three in six innings of work, while St. Paul’s ace fanned 11.

Hamburger gave up his two runs in the bottom of the first on a two-RBI single by KD Kang that plated Devan Ahart and Keury De La Cruz. The former big leaguer managed to hold the RedHawks scoreless for the next six innings before turning it over to Caleb Thielbar who shut it down in the eighth and ninth.

With the game tied 2-2 heading into the top of the fifth, St. Paul took the lead on a two-RBI double by Kes Carter off of Tyler Alexander

The RedHawks have two days off before beginning a three game home series against Kansas City on July 11th. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 pm as the RedHawks don pink breast cancer awareness jerseys that’ll be auctioned off for charity after the game.