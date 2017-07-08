Red River Market Opens for the Season

The Red River Market is open every Saturday through October 28

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Market is back up in action selling locally produced foods for the summer season.

Hundreds of shoppers filled the block of Broadway and Fourth Avenue North for a taste of the farm.

“I love it. I’m so glad it’s back. It feels like we had to wait a long time, but third year it’s back stronger than ever,” said Lauren Blanshan.

It’s the first day of the season for the Red River Market. Farmers from across the Valley bring their locally made foods to a one-stop shop in the heart of downtown Fargo.

“We believe everyone in our community should have access to fresh produce. So we want to encourage people from all over to enjoy everything that we have,” said Nicole Miller, manager of the Red River Market.

The market’s first year started out with 20 vendors. This year, it’s has more than 60 vendors on day one.

It’s not just about the fresh produce. They’re selling a combination of home goods, drinks and ready-to-eat food.

“It’s more than a market. We’ve added a lot more seating options and different drink options so you can just come down listen to some live music, grab a coffee, a beer from one of our local brewers,” said Miller.

“We use the least amount of ingredients we possibly can. We have a lime and cream soda and a ginger which kind of is the line between a ginger beer and a ginger ale,” said Jeremiah Utecht with Flannell Fizz.

Jeremiah Utecht is making his debut at the market with his own his own soda business, Flannel Fizz.

It started off as a hot sauce business but eventually moved into drinks. He says he’s more than grateful to be a vendor at the market.

“If you have a food business this is the best place to start. I think Fargo underrates itself for local producers. I mean we’ve got African food, we’ve got polka food, we’ve got produce,” said Utecht.

“Oh I would say it’s a good couple of hundred here already and it’s growing. I remember when it used to be along second,” said Sarah Adams.

The blazing heat of the Metro didn’t stop shoppers from supporting local business.

“I always like buying fresh produce. I enjoy supporting local growers and sometimes you never know what you’re buying in the stores,” said Adams.

“It’s so important to support local vendors and it’s great to see everybody out and supporting those vendors,” said Blanshan.

Growing by thousands of shoppers each year, they say this is only the beginning. The Red River Market sets up every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm through October 28th.