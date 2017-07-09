Smoking to Blame for an Overnight Deck Fire in Fargo

Fire crews said not putting out cigarettes and cigars the right way is a leading cause of fires in Fargo

FARGO, ND — Fire crews said an overnight deck fire in far south Fargo was caused by smoking materials not put out correctly.

The fire crept up the walls and got into the attic of a house at 6084 61st Avenue South in the Deer Creek area of Fargo.

Crews said it caused about $12,000 in damage.

Before fire crews arrived, the homeowner and a neighbor put the fire out with garden hoses and a fire extinguisher.

Fargo fire officials said not putting out cigarettes and cigars the right way is a leading cause of fires in the metro.

“Had it gone on another 30 seconds or a minute, that family would have seen a lot more problems because once it gets up in the attic, it’s harder to stop,” said Battalion Chief Dane Carley with the Fargo Fire Department. “The other place where it’s really a problem is on apartment buildings because now you’re endangering the rest of the residents that live in that building.”

He said smokers should not use potted plants or cardboard containers to put out cigarettes.

Carley recommends using all metal dispensers or water.