Coy Papachek wins the 50th F-M All City Golf Tournament

MOORHEAD, Minn. –Coy Papachek defeated Regan Steen in the championship flight of the F-M All City Golf Tournament on Sunday.

Papachek beat Gage Stromme 4-and-3 in the Semi Finals before topping Steen 2-and-1 in the championship.

This is Papachek’s third consecutive year winning this tournament.