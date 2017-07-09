The Fargo Community Comes Together to Support ‘Team Chad’

A benefit was held to support a Fargo man battling lung cancer

FARGO, ND — The community came together to show how much love and support they have for one local man battling lung cancer.

Chad Muchow starting off having what many of us have experienced before, a stubborn cough.

Yet, to his surprise that cough turned out to be advanced lung cancer.

“It’s been rough. I’m 41 never smoked a cigarette in my life, avoided bars,” said Chad Muchow.

He was diagnosed in May and found out his cancer had spread to numerous places in his body including his brain.

Through having radiation and taking chemo pills, he says the journey hasn’t been easy for him or his family.

“Very difficult. A lot of nausea, fatigue and it was hard to get through,” said Muchow.

“It’s been hard. He’s the baby in the family. He’s only 41 so it’s kind of hard,” said Andrea Alm.

Andrea Alm is Chad’s niece and helped put together a benefit to help raise money for all of the medical expenses he’s dealing with.

“I love my family very much so I just decided to go ahead and spearhead it and see what we can do for him and help him fight this together,” said Alm.

A bake sale and silent auction took place as well as a performance from a band of family members.

For Chad, the support was almost overwhelming.

“It is so amazing. I can’t believe not just family and friends but the whole community just coming out to support me and they never even met me,” said Muchow.

And out of all of the support he’s received, he says nothing tops the love and support he gets from his 5 year old son, Mason.

“He’s so funny and so sweet and just supportive. He’s always trying to make me laugh. He’s what keeps me going and keeps me smiling,” said Muchow.

“With enough positive thinking and all of the support, I think he’s going to be uplifted and we’ll do good,” said Alm.

The Muchow family is hoping to raise $15,000.

You can still make a donation to help Chad at https://www.youcaring.com/chadmuchow-845672