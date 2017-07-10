9/11 Mobile Memorial Exhibit at the Red River Valley Fair

One of the new exhibits is a 1,000 square foot mobile 9-11 museum

WEST FARGO, ND — Hundreds from around the country are setting up the six day long Red River Valley Fair.

There’s a few new attractions and discounts to look out for.

They spent all day Monday setting up for days of thrills, sights and cheese curds.

“I like the garlic,” said vendor Samantha Bluhm. “It’s like garlic cheesy bread, we have pizza sauce, you dip it, it melts in your mouth.”

Bluhm’s team from Rochester Minnesota is returning this year.

Although they’ve been all across the country, any fair in the Midwest is like being at home.

“We actually go all the way from Miami to Minot down to Dallas, Texas,” she said.

“Our frees stage entertainment includes the Sinbad high dive team,” said Bryan Schulz, general manager of the fair. “They’ll be doing a free fall off of an 80 foot platform. We’ve got Kenny Ahern who does juggling and comedy acts.”

The fair also brings in mobile museums.

A new addition for this season remembers one of the country’s greatest tragedies.

Teams of local law enforcement officers and firefighters held a procession for the mobile 9-11 exhibit.

It came in off I-94 exit 343: the number of firefighters who lost their lives during 9-11.

“To honor the 343 that we lost that day,” said Bill Puckett, operator and driver of the museum.

Puckett said he started hauling the 1,000 square foot exhibit at 4:00a.m.

“If you don’t walk out and your heart’s not touched and you don’t have a tear in your eye, you haven’t paid a lot of attention,” said Puckett.

“Fargo’s been very close to my heart in North Dakota,” said Ted Buzunis with Spectacular Attractions. “I love the people, a lot of great fairs here, the Red River Valley being a premier fair.”

Starting at 1:00pm on Tuesday, the fair offers $15 unlimited ride wristbands for the day.

Doors open at 9:00am Tuesday.

For more information about this year’s attractions, click here.