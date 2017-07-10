Birds Of A Feather: Flocking To The Annual Chicken Show

It's a clucking good time.

Festival season is at its peak here in the Red River Valley, with the Downtown Street Fair and the Red River Valley Fair kicking off over the next few days and county fairs in the works as far as the eye can see.

But in Wayne, Nebraska, a spectacle that started almost 40 years ago as a children’s art festival could give them all a run – a chicken run — for their money.

It’s the Wayne Chicken Show, featuring chicken-flying attempts, a Best Chicken Leg competition, and perhaps the best-known part of the 3-day event, the National Cluck-Off.

Check out this video of the top contestants and the winner on the KVRR Morning Show, and marvel at the chicken hidden within us all.