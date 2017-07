City of St. Anthony Officially Parts Ways with Jeronimo Yanez

Terms of the deal weren't released

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. — The city of St. Anthony has officially parted ways with police officer Jeronimo Yanez.

The city and Yanez signed a separation agreement.

Terms of the deal weren’t released.

Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month in the fatal shooting of Phildano Castile in July 2016.

Castile had a permit for the weapon. Yanez testified in his defense that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.