Cone Zone: Water Main Replacement Project to Begin in North Fargo

The road is deteriorating and utilities are breaking

FARGO, ND — A water main replacement project will begin Thursday in north Fargo.

Drivers will find roads closed around the area of 4th avenue and 3rd street north.

All work should be finished by early November, weather permitting.

Work on the 32nd Avenue South project has shifted near Love’s Travel Stop.

For the next two months, traffic will be reduced to southbound drivers only while crews complete intersection improvements.

Northbound drivers will be detoured.