Flyover of Vintage Planes Honors Breckenridge Pilot Killed in Plane Crash

A missing man formation flyover was used to honor Yaggie after the service

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Family and friends came together to mourn the loss of the pilot killed in a plane crash near Moorhead last week.

The funeral for Mark Yaggie took place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church followed by the interment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.

Yaggie passed away July 2nd when he attempted to land at the Moorhead Airport and crashed in a field south of I-94.

Yaggie had been a board member of the Fargo Air Museum for the past three years and people who know him say that this loss will affect the entire aviation community.

A missing man formation flyover was used to honor Yaggie after the service.

The flyover included four planes flying in a V-shape over Yaggie’s burial ceremony in clear sight, and then one abruptly pulled out of the formation, while the rest of the planes continued.

The aircraft that split off from the formation honored Yaggie and represented his departure.

Yaggie’s obituary says that his favorite plane to fly was the TBM Avenger WWII Torpedo Bomber Aircraft.