LIVE: “Save Our Summer” Blood Drive Coming To West Acres

United Blood Services says the summer is the most critical time of the year for blood donation

Katie Bartelson with United Blood Services joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the “Save our Summer” blood drive, happening July 18th through the 21st at West Acres Mall.

UBS says donors are needed more during the summer than other times of year.

Many people who would donate simply don’t have the time to donate during the summer, and there’s a greater demand, thanks to increased accidents and people having elective surgery.

UBS is hoping for recruit 800 donors during the week-long drive.

Find out more information on blood donation by visiting the UBS website by clicking here.