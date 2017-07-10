Man Arrested For Threatening Juveniles With A Gun

23-year old Donnie Becerra of West Fargo is accused of flashing a loaded handgun at the group. No shots were fired.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo police arrested a man after he threatened a group of juveniles with a gun during an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3400 block of 5th Street West early Monday.

23-year old Donnie Becerra of West Fargo is accused of flashing a loaded handgun at the group. No shots were fired.

The juveniles fled but Becerra was located on the balcony of an apartment. He’s facing a terrorizing charge. Police say drinking was likely a factor in the confrontation.