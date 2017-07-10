Man Arrested For Threatening Juveniles With A Gun

23-year old Donnie Becerra of West Fargo is accused of flashing a loaded handgun at the group. No shots were fired.
Joe Radske

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo police arrested a man after he threatened a group of juveniles with a gun during an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3400 block of 5th Street West early Monday.

The juveniles fled but Becerra was located on the balcony of an apartment. He’s facing a terrorizing charge. Police say drinking was likely a factor in the confrontation.

