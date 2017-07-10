NDSU School of Pharmacy Receives Funding for Opioid Treatment

The school recieved over eleven thousand dollars for a new program starting in the fall

FARGO, ND — The School of Pharmacy at NDSU has received funding for a program to help fight the opioid crisis in the area.

The North Dakota Board of Pharmacy and the FM Area Foundation have teamed together to award the program over $11,000.

The funding will help train pharmacists in the area on the use of naloxone to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

NDSU pharmacists said this program is something that has been crucial to the community.

“It’s important to us to identify those who are at risk of becoming addicted,” said Dr. Mark Strand. “Then, at that time, providing counseling in order to allow them to minimize the likelihood of using it for non-prescribed purposes.”

The program will be up and running starting in the fall.