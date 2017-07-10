Sen. Franken Getting Back into Comedy with David Letterman for “Years of Living Dangerously”

The two men have teamed up with the Emmy Award-winning series "Years of Living Dangerously'' and Funny or Die to create a series of shorts in which they discuss everything from carbon emissions to Letterman's retirement beard.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Minnesota Senator Al Franken is getting back into comedy and he’s bringing retired late night talk show host David Letterman along for the ride.

The six, five minute episodes of “Boiling the Frog with Senator Al Franken” are rolling out on funnyordie and its Facebook page, with one episode launching each week.

Franken said the goal is to bring more attention to the issue and to fight back against President Trump, who he says disregards science to put the interests of the fossil fuel industry ahead of the safety of the planet.