Weeks After Retiring from the Fargo Police Department, K9 Earl Passes Away

Earl was a partner to Sgt. George Vinson

FARGO, ND — K9 Earl has died.

The Fargo canine officer suffered a throat injury shortly after he retired last month after 10 years on the job.

A growth formed in the back of his throat, making it difficult for Earl to eat, drink and breathe.

The department says the family made the difficult decision to euthanize the dog.

He was deployed more than 1,900 times over his career and had won several regional and national awards.