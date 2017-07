ZZ Top Coming to Scheels Arena

FARGO, ND — Get ready to rock with ZZ Top.

The legendary band is coming to Scheels Arena in Fargo on September 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday and range from $32.50 to $82.50.

Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead has added another rock show.

Yes, with special guest Todd Rundgren, will be at the outdoor venue on September 11.

Tickets also go on sale Friday and range from $35 to $85.