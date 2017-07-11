Drought Causing Low Participation in Ag-Related Activities

WEST FARGO, ND — The Red River Valley Fair is an exciting summer activity in the metro that brings people from all over the state.

But the livestock exhibits and different animal shows did not have as large of a turn out this year.

The Red River Valley Fair is back for the season but the hot weather and lack of water have made it difficult for some farmers and livestock to make it out to the fair.

Farmers from the western part of the state said the drought has created difficult living and working conditions.

Many families and farm owners do not have the resources to provide water for their animals, forcing them to look for water elsewhere.

With good water comes hay and hydration for the animals and the lack of rain has caused some farmers to sell their livestock.

It’s draining their resources and generally making the season more difficult.

With all of the extra work the drought is creating for farmers, some are unable to make it to the fair.

“A lot less people here because they’re probably out haying and it’s just so hot and dry allergies are bad,” said Sydnee Johnson, who is showing her cows. “There’s less people here. That’s kind of how it affects it. Everyone’s off trying to get hay and get stuff done.”

The Red River Valley Association has been an influential part of the community since the early 1900s and has continued to make an impact on the area.

Although the conditions have been tough, farmers here are just hoping for some more rain.

You can come out and support the livestock producers through Sunday.

Pigs, goats, sheep, and cow owners made sure their animals were in tip top shape for the shows.

Some of the animals competed in a youth swine show, an open beef show, and an open dairy goat show.

Johnson said the Red River Valley Fair offers great competition.

“The competition looks high,” she added. “There’s some really nice cows.”

The fair also has an Ag Education Center, which gives the public information about farm animals.