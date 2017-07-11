Former Hedderich Department Store in Williston Goes Up in Flames

Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution

WILLISTON, ND — A piece of Williston’s downtown history has gone up in flames.

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the former Hedderich department store.

It most recently served as an antiques shop and museum on Main Street and also houses a dental practice.

Owner Dr. Loye Ashton has had the store for decades.

He says that everything seemed fine when he left the building about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The fire broke out shortly after that.

