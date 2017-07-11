Former Hedderich Department Store in Williston Goes Up in Flames
Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution
WILLISTON, ND — A piece of Williston’s downtown history has gone up in flames.
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the former Hedderich department store.
It most recently served as an antiques shop and museum on Main Street and also houses a dental practice.
Owner Dr. Loye Ashton has had the store for decades.
He says that everything seemed fine when he left the building about 5:45 p.m. Monday.
The fire broke out shortly after that.
Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution.