Inmate Escape Leads to Resignation of Top Administrator at Jail in Devils Lake

It took more than 30 hours to notice an inmate had escaped

DEVILS LAKE, ND — A top administrator at the regional jail in Devils Lake has resigned after the latest breakout.

Capt. Duane Armstrong resigned following the escape last week of 25-year-old Seth Suko.

He escaped on Thursday and was recaptured on Friday.

An investigation found that Suko’s escape was “due to the lack of following policies and procedures, as well as insufficient training.”

The Lake Region Law Enforcement Center has had several problems in recent years, including guard misconduct, staffing issues and inmate escapes.