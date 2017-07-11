New Store Aimed at Teens Coming to the West Acres Mall

FARGO, ND -- Zumiez is coming to West Acres Mall. Mall staff made the announcement in a blog post online. They say Zumiez is a teen-centered retailer with a focus on serving the skater in all of us. The… continue reading ›
RED RIVER VALLEY -- Storms moving into the region are producing multiple warnings, including tornado warnings in the northern end of the valley. This picture is from the North Dakota National… continue reading ›
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- Otter Tail County leaders have decided to delay a final decision on the proposed Star Lake Casino project. A county commission vote on the project was expected however both the engineering firm in charge… continue reading ›