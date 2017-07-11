New Store Aimed at Teens Coming to the West Acres Mall

FARGO, ND — Zumiez is coming to West Acres Mall.

Mall staff made the announcement in a blog post online.

They say Zumiez is a teen-centered retailer with a focus on serving the skater in all of us.

The company provides cutting edge clothing, footwear and accessories for skate and snow and active lifestyles.

The store will open in the fall.

The mall expects to make more retailer announcements in the coming months.