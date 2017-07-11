NTSB Releases Details of Pilot’s Fatal Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board filed a preliminary report on the fatal plane crash that killed Breckenridge pilot Mark Yaggie.

The report states that on July 02, 2015, about 1810 central daylight time, a North American T-28A airplane, N9103F, registered to and operated by Trojan Corporation, Grand Forks, North Dakota, struck a light pole and impacted terrain while on landing approach to Moorhead Municipal Airport (JKJ), Moorhead, Minnesota.

The private pilot, the sole occupant on board, was fatally injured, and the airplane was destroyed.

The flight was being operated as a 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight, and no flight plan had been filed.

Day visual meteorological conditions existed near the accident site about the time of the accident.

The flight originated from Hector International Airport (FAR), Fargo, North Dakota, at 1800, and was originally en route to Lyons Field (47Y), Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.



Shortly after departing FAR, the pilot told the tower controller that he wanted to divert to JKJ. No reason was given.

Witnesses saw the airplane flying at low altitude and heard the engine running prior to striking a light pole at a truck waystation, located about 2 miles south of runway 12.

The right wing was severed at the root.

There was no fire.

A final report on the cause of the accident may not be complete for months.