Ronald McDonald Charities of the Red River Valley Breaking Ground on New House
FARGO, ND — Ronald McDonald Charities of the Red River Valley are breaking ground on a new House.
The location is near the new Sanford Hospital.
Plans include 24 bedrooms and has 30,000 square feet of space.
The new location will be a replacement of the two current facilities.
The new expansion will provide needed space for families whose children are receiving critical medical care.
“It has been a culmination of work by so many people,” said Executive Director Jill Christopher. “Our board and our staff and so many volunteers that has made this day possible. It’s really a great day for our families that we serve each and every day.”
Ronald McDonald House Charities provides home-like care for families while their children are hospitalized.