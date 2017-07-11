Ronald McDonald Charities of the Red River Valley Breaking Ground on New House

The new location will be a replacement of the two current facilities

FARGO, ND — Ronald McDonald Charities of the Red River Valley are breaking ground on a new House.

The location is near the new Sanford Hospital.

Plans include 24 bedrooms and has 30,000 square feet of space.

The new expansion will provide needed space for families whose children are receiving critical medical care.

“It has been a culmination of work by so many people,” said Executive Director Jill Christopher. “Our board and our staff and so many volunteers that has made this day possible. It’s really a great day for our families that we serve each and every day.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides home-like care for families while their children are hospitalized.