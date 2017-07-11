Ronald McDonald Charities of the Red River Valley Breaking Ground on New House

Jason Cerjak

FARGO, ND — Ronald McDonald Charities of the Red River Valley are breaking ground on a new House.

The location is near the new Sanford Hospital.

Plans include 24 bedrooms and has 30,000 square feet of space.

The new location will be a replacement of the two current facilities.

The new expansion will provide needed space for families whose children are receiving critical medical care.

“It has been a culmination of work by so many people,” said Executive Director Jill Christopher. “Our board and our staff and so many volunteers that has made this day possible. It’s really a great day for our families that we serve each and every day.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides home-like care for families while their children are hospitalized.

