Thinking Green: Energy Audit

You can do it yourself, but you may want to consider getting a professional to do it for you.

Danny Lipford tells us why getting an energy audit for your home…isn’t something you’ll want to put off for long.

Three words you probably never want to hear are: you’re being audited.

But, if it’s a home energy audit, that’s a good thing and it’s the very first step you should take towards Thinking Green.

An energy audit will tell you how much energy your home uses and how you can improve its efficiency.

You can perform a very general audit yourself just by walking around your home.

But, if you really want to get down to the nitty gritty, consider hiring a professional who will come in with specialized equipment like blower doors and infrared cameras.

They will give you a thorough, detailed description of where your home is losing energy, where air leaks are located and what areas are missing insulation.

Then, all you have to do is follow through and put the recommendations into action.

Soon, you’ll have one of the greenest houses on the block, along with one of the lowest utility bills.