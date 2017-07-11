United Way Kicks Off Annual School Supply Drive

MOORHEAD, Minn — It’s only the second week of July, but the United Way has already kicked off its 19th annual School Supply Drive.

Schools supplies will be collected until July 28th.

The program provides a backpack and school supplies to any child attending K-12 in Cass and Clay counties.

The backpacks and supplies will be distributed to students and families in need on August 5th and 8th at the Fargodome.

Last year, more than 5,000 local students were impacted through the school supply drive.

“We know how important it is for children to start kindergarten on the right foot,” said Kristi Huber, who is president of the United Way of Cass-Clay. “We also know it’s just as important for a senior in high school or a middle schooler to start school on the right foot.”

For more information on how to volunteer or where to donate, click here.