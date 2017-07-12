8-Year-Old Injured in Car Crash West of Galesburg

GALESBURG, ND — An 8-year-old Page, North Dakota boy was rushed to a Fargo hospital after a crash west of Galesburg.

The highway patrol says a pickup failed to yield and hit a car Tuesday morning on Steele County 1.

The car’s 8-year-old passenger was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo.

The driver, 37-year-old Bekka Dahl of Page, was taken by ambulance to Sanford.

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Ryan Ust of Portland, North Dakota, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown.

Ust was cited for failure to yield.