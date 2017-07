App of the Week: Roomer

Don't blow the vacation budget on last-minute bookings.

There’s still time to book a vacation for later this summer, but this late in the game, it could be tough to buy tickets and get a room without breaking the bank. And you want to have some cash left in the bank to buy ice cream for the family when you get where you’re going, right?

Let Francie Black show you how you can book your vacation without blowing your whole budget on this week’s App of the Week.