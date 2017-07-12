Carson Wentz Announces Beginning of New Foundation

FARGO, ND — Former NDSU superstar Carson Wentz isn’t wasting any time when it comes to giving back to the community.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is underway with his AO1 Foundation.

AO1 stands for “Audience of One,” where Wentz is hoping to emphasize what he calls the three greatest passions in his life: Helping underprivileged youth, hunting and the outdoors, as well as providing service dogs to the needy.

Wentz hasn’t played a single snap in his second NFL season, but didn’t want to waste any more time before starting the foundation.

“Over the course of the last season, I had kind of been throwing the idea around there,” said Wentz. “A lot of people were saying ‘don’t rush it, don’t rush it. Make sure there’s really no rush’. But I’m just, like, you know, I really don’t know how long I’ll be fortunate enough to be playing and have this platform and have this opportunity to make a difference.”

You can find more on Carson Wentz in sports.