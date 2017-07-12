Carson Wentz Hopes to Make AO1 Foundation his Legacy

The Foundation will raise money for underprivileged children, hunting & outdoors and service dogs

OXBOW, N.D. — Former NDSU superstar football player Carson Wentz is not wasting any time getting focused on his post-football legacy.

As the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback enters his second season in the NFL, he is kicking off his new AO1 Foundation.

“AO1” stands for “Audience of One,” where Wentz is hoping to emphasize what he calls the three greatest passions in his life: helping underprivileged youth, hunting and the outdoors, as well as providing service dogs to the needy.

Wentz says it’s about doing something more than just football.

“At the end of the day, a pro football career, maybe I play until I’m 40?” Wentz said.”Tom brady might be playing for a lot longer. Who knows, but this is something that will definitely supersede that. On the field is what a lot of people know me for, but at the end of the day, I hope this makes a much bigger impact.”

According to Wentz, there is no fundraising goal set yet for the Foundation.