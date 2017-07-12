City of St. Anthony Ends Policing for Falcon Heights

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez stopped Philando Castile in Falcon Heights last July, a traffic stop that ended with Yanez fatally shooting Castile

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The City of St. Anthony will end its policing contract with Falcon Heights.

On Monday, he agreed to leave the St. Anthony police force in exchange for $48,500.

He was recently acquitted of manslaughter and other charges relating to the shooting.

Castile was shot several times after he told Yanez that he was armed.

Castile had a permit for his gun.