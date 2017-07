Class A Sweeps ND Lions All-Star Game

The boys and girls squads each won Tuesday night in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — For the second night in a row, Class A cleaned up in the Lions All-Star Game for North Dakota high school basketball.

On Monday, the boys and girls from the larger classification won their games in Bismarck, and they repeated the feat Tuesday in Fargo.

The Class-A boys won 109-100, while the girls won 67-64.