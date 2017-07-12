Detroit Lakes Country Club Damaged by Strong Storms

Around 30 workers helped pick up debris left behind from the storm

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Crews work to clean up Detroit Country Club after it takes a big hit during the storm.

Dozens of trees were knocked down and uprooted throughout the golf course in Detroit Lakes.

We got a look at some of the damage with our KVRR Drone.

Around 30 workers helped pick up debris left behind from the storm.

Electric crews also worked on power lines knocked out by the high winds.

“Well, we had a pretty good wind storm,” said Darwin Lindsey. “Probably, I don’t know; I haven’t even taken a count so like 50 trees have tipped over. ”

The country club says they plan to reopen on Saturday.