Hibbing Police Investigating Homicide of Business Owner

Authorities say Nelson was a long-time Hibbing resident and business owner

HIBBING, Minn. — Police say the man found dead in a house in Hibbing is a homicide victim.

They say 60-year-old Brian Nelson was stabbed and was found dead in a house behind The Bottle Shop liquor store Monday.

Authorities say Nelson was a long-time Hibbing resident and business owner.

Police say the Minnesota BCA is assisting with the investigation.

There’s no immediate word on any suspects.