Hornbacher’s Presents Big Check to the United Way

The president of Hornbacher's said this was their best year yet

FARGO, ND — Hornbacher’s celebrated its 10th annual Gobble It Up $5 Lunch on June 22nd at all locations in the metro and now they have presented a big check!

Hornbacher’s was proud to present over $29,000 to the United Way.

The community had an opportunity to enjoy a turkey sandwich and some snacks, while also giving back to those in need.

“It’s wonderful to be able to give back not only that you open your doors and the community comes in and really gives all this support to a great organization like United Way,” said Matt Leiseth. “It also gives our employees and the staff a chance to volunteer their time to make an impact in our community.”

Hornbacher’s donates proceeds to local charities and organizations from different events they host year round.