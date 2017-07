Judge Jon Jensen Appointed to North Dakota Supreme Court

BISMARCK, ND — Gov. Burgum has appointed Judge Jon Jensen to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Jensen will fill the vacancy left by Justice Carole Kapsner who is resigning on July 31 after serving on the bench since 1998.

Jensen has been the presiding judge for the Northeast Central Judicial District since 2013.

He’ll have to run for a full term in 2020.