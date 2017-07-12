Knitted Knockers Making a Difference in Lives of Breast Cancer Survivors

Knitted Knockers is an organization dedicated to making lightweight prosthesis for women who have had mastectomies due to breast cancer

NATIONAL — A group of women in Wisconsin are using their knitting skills to make a unique difference in the lives of breast cancer survivors.

“It will bring tears to your eyes,” said Janice Stuntebeck, who is one of the knitters. “That makes you feel special.”

The group makes the prosthesis in different colors and sizes and delivers them to local hospitals where patients are offered them for free.

“It’s a confidence thing,” said Krista Beron, who survived breast cancer. “These were such a simple comfy solution. It helps. It really does.”

“One woman whipped out prosthesis she had. These are so heavy, I thought,” said Stuntebeck. “Knitted knockers are so much nicer than those.”

The Wisconsin group is affiliated with the national Knitted Knockers organization.

