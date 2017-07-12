Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford Talks Politics at the Holiday Inn

Everything from property taxes and education to the drought were discussed

FARGO, ND — A little lunch with a whole lot of politics.

The Cass County United Republican Committee hosted their “Politics and a Plate” luncheon.

It was held at the Holiday Inn to hear Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford’s political goals for the state.

“What are we going to do for this workforce in the future?” asked the Lt. Governor. “What initiatives do we put forward in government to try to attract that workforce, train that workforce and retain that workforce?”

The Cass County Republicans’ next speaker will be State Rep. Rick Becker on August 2nd.