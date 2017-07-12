The Moorhead Blues Shutout Post 400

Blues win 4-0 over Post 400
Maria Santora

FARGO, ND– The Moorhead Blues defeated Post 400 4-0 in Wednesday night’s matchup.

Ty Syverson threw a complete game shutout for Moorhead.

The Blues take on Post 2 Thursday night at 7.

 

