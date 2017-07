Power Outage In South Fargo

The outage is the result of an accidental underground cable dig-in.

A power outage beginning at approximately 11:27 this morning is affecting 968 members of Cass County Electric Cooperative in an area around I29 and 32nd Ave. S. in Fargo.

The outage is the result of an accidental underground cable dig-in.

CCEC crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power.