Presidential Disaster Declaration Issued for 10 Counties, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Reservation

This declaration triggers federal assistance of approximately $3.25 million
TJ Nelson

REGIONAL — A presidential disaster declaration has been issued for 10 counties and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Reservation that were affected by spring flooding.

The counties include: Benson, Bottineau, Cavalier, McHenry, Pembina, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Towner and Walsh.

Above-normal snowfall and a lengthy spring snowmelt season produced major overland and river flooding causing widespread damage to roads and other infrastructure.

This declaration triggers federal assistance of approximately $3.25 million.

A more thorough inspection by FEMA will be conducted to document and reimburse actual costs.

