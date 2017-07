Early-Inning Woes Lead Kansas City past RedHawks

RedHawks have lost 7 of their last 9 games

FARGO, ND– The RedHawks have lost 7 of their last 9 games after Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss to Kansas City.

Tyler Herron gave up five runs in the first two innings. From there, he shut down the T-Bones, but the offense couldn’t provide enough offense to come back.

The RedHawks take on Kansas City on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field at 12:30 p.m.