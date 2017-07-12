RRVF Issues Apology After Bunnies Handed Out As Prizes

West Fargo, ND — The Red River Valley Fair apologized after rabbits were used as prizes by the Murphy Brothers Carnival.
In a statement, General Manager Bryan Schulz, said: We understand and agree with the concerns about the treatment and livelihood of the rabbits. Since the discovery, the rabbits have been relocated and are no longer being used as prizes to the public. We did not have knowledge of this giveaway, and we do not condone animals being used as prizes, as we hold high standards for all live animals. For many years, we’ve had animals on grounds for the public to see, learn about and encounter through our well-cared for animal attractions, and this incident does not reflect on our views and policies of animal treatment.
Since the fair opened, KVRR received Facebook comments from visitors to the fair saying they witnessed rabbits being handed out at one of the carnival stands.
