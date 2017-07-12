Senate Majority Leader Delays Recess; White House Accuses Senate Democrats of “Campaign of Obstruction”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With no deal in sight for a new health care plan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying recess until the third week of August.

The White House is coming down hard on Senate Democrats, saying they are leading a campaign of obstruction after a slow confirmation process.

Only 49 presidential nominations have been confirmed from a list of 197 and only two of President Trump’s 23 judicial nominees have been confirmed.

When it comes to health care, even Republican Senators say they are just being thorough.

“We are going to want some time to talk to people, experts in the industry who know what works and what doesn’t,” said Senator John Hoeven. “It’s going to take some time to work through that and understand it.”

McConnell says the Senate will be working on a revised version of the repeal and replace effort and hope to have a CBO score by the beginning of next week.