Senate Minority Leader Calling on FDA to Investigate Chocolate Powder Snorting

Coco Loko is a chocolate powder you can snort and is laced with many of the stimulants also found in energy drinks

NATIONAL — The company behind “Coco Loko” is marketing it by calling it an “endorphin rush” and that it gives you “calm focus”, but a lawmaker is calling on the FDA to investigate the product.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking the FDA to intervene, but the agency says while they don’t approve the product, they don’t know how to regulate it.

Health officials know one of the additives, taurine, can lead to low blood pressure if over consumed, but they say they’re not just concerned about the ingredients they know.

“I think it’s dangerous because we don’t already know what the secondary ingredient or the primary ingredient will do,” said Dr. Christopher McCarthy of Palmetto Proactive Healthcare. “Certain chemicals when they are put into the nasal passages can block the sinus drainage. It can lead to secondary infections, sinus infections throat infections, even potentially ear infections.”

The company behind the product is Legal Lean, which is based in Florida.

Coco Loko is sold on Amazon, but buyer beware.

There are currently no studies on how the product will work or if it is safe.