Severe Storms Hit Region with Wind Speeds More than 80 mph

HALSTAD, Minn. — The high winds and strong storms ripped through the Halstad area and damages many properties.

Smaller structures like sheds were pulled from their foundations.

Many trees were ripped out and thrown into driveways and onto main roads.

Cleanup crews were busy cutting up large tree trunks to clear the streets.

Some power lines even caught on fire during the storm clean up.

One man says he and his family saw and heard what they believe to be a tornado roll over their house.

“A huge gust of wind,” said homeowner Steve Harris. “It was like somebody, it was a wave hit the window and I thought that was my wife already in the basement so I said that’s enough I went down after that.”

His home had minimal damage with siding torn from the sides of the house.

It’s not confirmed whether or not the Halstad area was hit by a tornado.