UND Men’s Basketball Adds Three Transfers

The Fighting Hawks have one scholarship remaining

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of North Dakota head men’s basketball coach Brian Jones added some size to his roster this offseason with the addition of three newcomers that all stand 6-fooot-6 or taller. Iowa transfer Dale Jones and Tyler Junior College transfer Jaqwon McCauley will be able to play immediately for the Fighting Hawks, while Concordia St. Paul transfer Carter Brooks will have to sit out the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Jones arrives in Grand Forks as a graduate transfer after completing his degree in interdepartmental studies this past spring. The 6-foot-7 forward will be the lone senior on the roster for the reigning Big Sky Champs. His two-year Hawkeye career was hampered by injuries as he appeared in only 11 games. In limited action, Jones’ best game was a 16-point, 7-rebound outing in a win over Coppin State in 2015-16.

“We needed to add a specific skill set to our team and Dale fits exactly what we needed,” Coach Jones said. “His shooting ability will allow us to stretch the floor. He also has a leadership quality that every coach looks for in a player. He has been a part of many winning programs during his career and our hope is he will help continue building that championship culture here at UND.”

Like McCauley, Jones began his collegiate career at Tyler Junior College. As a sophomore, he averaged 16.9 ppg and 8.1 rpg in helping lead the Apaches to a Region XIV Championship. He earned NJCAA honorable mention All-America honors for his efforts. Jones was an all-state performer as a prep standout at Waterloo West High School.

McCauley will have two seasons to play for the Fighting Hawks and is coming off a sophomore season at Tyler where he averaged 12.1 ppg and 5.1 rpg, while reaching double figures in 20 contests. He was a Region XIV All-Academic Team honoree and earned second team All-North Zone accolades.

“Jaqwon is a winner. He will fit our culture here nicely and have a positive impact on our locker room,” Jones said. “From an ability standpoint, he has the versatility to play well both in the open floor or half-court sets. He really attacks the rim off the dribble and did a nice job of getting to the free-throw line at the JUCO level.”

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 8.4 ppg off the bench as a freshman for the Apaches and prepped in North Carolina where he averaged double figures in all three of his varsity seasons. He played at Sotuhern Guilford High School in Greensboro as a sophomore and junior before closing out his high school career at New Hope Christian Academy in Thomasville. He averaged a double-double for the Phoenix as a senior.

Lakeville, Minn., native Carter Brooks rounds out the new additions for the Fighting Hawks. Brooks played his freshman season for the Bears, averaging 3.1 ppg in 10 starts and 29 appearances. The 6-foot-7 forward was an all-conference performer as a senior at Lakeville South after averaging 12.5 ppg and 5.6 rpg.

“Carter is a sponge and that is eager to learn and grow as a basketball player. He is really invested in his development and has a great work ethic,” Jones said. ”He plays with a motor and has the ability to stretch the defense with his outside shooting.

“We are really excited about the addition of these three young men to our roster. We wanted to focus on bringing in guys who embraced a winning culture and wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Brooks was part of a state title team as a sophomore in 2014 and was named to the Minnesota State All-Tournament Team as a junior and senior in 2015 and 2016. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining after the 2017-18 campaign.