West Fargo Wrestling Coach Kevin Fynboh Resigns

Fynboh led the Packers for two seasons
Keith Albertson

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After leading the West Fargo wrestling squad to a state tournament berth in each of his two seasons, Kevin Fynboh is stepping down as head coach.

During the past two seasons, a dozen Packers made the state tournament.

“Coach Fynboh has done a great job with our wrestling program the past two years leading a room full of highly competitive young men,” West Fargo Activities Director Jay DeCann said in a statement. “Coach Fynboh had a tireless work ethic and was committed to maintaining the program from the youth up.  The time and effort he put into our youth and MS programs was such a key factor in maintaining a high level of wrestling at West Fargo High School.”

DeCann said Fynboh is planning on working at his family’s business in Thief River Falls, Minn.

