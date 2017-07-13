42nd Annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair Kicks Off

The Downtown street fair starts today with more than 200 vendors set up

FARGO, ND — A little bit of rain and cloudy weather didn’t stop the 42 Annual Street Fair from kicking off in Downtown Fargo.

It’s one of Fargo’s biggest events of the year, bringing in more than 200 vendors for three days only.

With all kinds of shopping, you can get tons of different items including jewelry, paintings, or the latest accessory to add to your kitchen.

“I think it’s going to be a great day. Lots of people are going to come out and personally, I think I’m in a great location,” said Craftsman Joe Morgan.

Morgan works at J. Morgan Woodworking and has been building furniture for more than 20 years.

He says being able to display his creative works of art at the Street Fair is a win-win for him and the shoppers.

“Just interacting with people, just exposing what I can do to the public and having conversations,” said Morgan.

“We come every year. Just to see all the new vendors,” said Sarah Rosbach. “Some are the same but it’s nice to get out and see everybody.”

This is Joe’s first time set up at the Street Fair.

After participating in six to seven other shows throughout the year, he knows a bit about what he’s doing.

“There’s a lot of feedback I get for future projects that come up,” he said. “It’s inspiring so I can come up with more ideas.”

Aside from the shopping, the Street Fair is a chance for kids, parents & grandparents to just spend several days enjoying one another in the F-M area.

“Just the opportunity to get outside to come to a family event,” agreed Rosbach. “Really get out in the community and see all the people supporting not only businesses at the Street Fair, but downtown businesses and keeping it local.”

So, if you’re not worn out already from the Red River Valley Fair happening on just the opposite side of town, you can still join the fun downtown where there’s something for everybody.

“There’s a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” said Rosbach.

The Downtown Fargo Street Fair will end Saturday at 5 p.m.